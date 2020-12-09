City leaders consider Springfield masking ordinance extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s just one month left on the Springfield masking ordinance. On Tuesday, Springfield City Council heard the case for an extension from top health officials.

Both Brent Hubbard with Mercy and Steve Edwards with CoxHealth, along with Clay Goddard from the Greene County Health department spoke with the council. Not surprisingly, all three are in favor of extending the ordinance, which is set to expire on January 9.

“A significant number of lives have been taken,” said Mercy President and COO Brent Hubbard. “But we’ve saved a lot of lives due to the masking ordinance and the impact of it.”

As of Tuesday, Mercy has seen 205 deaths from COVID-19. CoxHealth reports lost 240.

It’s a number CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said could be much less if more places were using masks.

“If the whole area was doing what Springfield has done, I anticipate our volume would be cut in half,” said Edwards. “And with that I presume our losses, our casualties would too.”

Both acknowledge it’s not an easy thing for people to continue to do.

“I know people are getting tired of wearing the mask,” said Hubbard.

But it remains something they hope continues to keep already high numbers from getting even higher.

“Breaking points a word that we don’t like to say in healthcare,” said Edwards. “But I will tell you that 60% of the time, we are, both Mercy and Cox, are full.”

Both are also very hopeful for the vaccinations that are on the horizon.

Clay Goddard, Director of Health for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department added that there is light at the end of the tunnel, if we can just endure a little longer.

“That vaccine’s on its way,” began Goddard. “We’ve entered the final leg of the marathon. We need to finish strong. We have a limited tool kit that we can use in the interim and we need to keep this critical tool in place to navigate the next few months.”

While an extension to the masking ordinance was discussed Tuesday, nothing was decided. It will be taken up again at the final city council meeting of the year next Monday, December 14.

