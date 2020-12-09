Springfield School District breaks ground on new Jarrett Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders broke ground Wednesday afternoon to mark the official start of construction on a new Jarrett Middle School.

It will be located at 906 W. Portland Street, where Portland Elementary School used to sit. That school was torn down this fall, with its student body shifting to the newly renovated Sunshine Elementary.

Jarrett Middle School is the final and most expensive project paid for through a bond issue approved by Springfield School District voters in 2019.

It will cost $41.5 to build. And crews should finish the work by August, 2022. The school will serve up to 725 students in grades 6-8.

