Coronavirus changes swearing in for Missouri governor, lawmakers

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing changes in next month’s inauguration of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and swearing-in ceremonies for state officials.

Parson’s office said the traditional inaugural ball and parade will be postponed to August, when they will be held in conjunction with the state’s 200th birthday observance. The governor, along with other statewide officeholders, will be sworn in Jan. 11 on the steps outside the state Capitol.

The 163 members of the House are expected to be sworn into office in groups on Jan. 6, rather than having all of them and their families in the chamber at the same time.

