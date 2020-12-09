Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to help detectives find Tessa A. Smith.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tessa Ann Smith, 29-years-old
Tessa Ann Smith, 29-years-old(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a woman facing drug charges. Investigators say 29-year-old Tessa Ann Smith is also accused of assault and stealing. She’s about 5′2″and weighs 113 pounds. Smith has green eyes and brown hair.

If you see this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Smith’s arrest. Your identity is protected, even when you claim the money.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
