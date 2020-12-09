CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tessa Ann Smith, 29-years-old (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a woman facing drug charges. Investigators say 29-year-old Tessa Ann Smith is also accused of assault and stealing. She’s about 5′2″and weighs 113 pounds. Smith has green eyes and brown hair.

If you see this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Smith’s arrest. Your identity is protected, even when you claim the money.

