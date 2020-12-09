Criminal charges could still be filed against Ride the Ducks Branson employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three former employees of Branson’s Ride the Ducks could still face state criminal charges after federal charges, related to the deadly sinking of a tour boat two years ago were dismissed.

Kenneth Scott McKee, of Verona, the captain of the duck boat; Curtis Lanham, of Galena, the general manager of the boat’s operator, Ride the Ducks Branson; and Charles Baltzell, of Kirbyville, the manager on duty that day, were charged with neglect and misconduct after the amphibious vehicle sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson. McKee also was charged with failure to properly assess the weather before launching the boat and not telling passengers to use flotation devices.

The boat had entered the lake on July, 19, 2018, despite severe weather warnings. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed; 14 people survived.

U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool filed an order on December 2, 2020 upholding a recommendation to dismiss charges made in September by U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush.

Robert Mongeluzzi, attorney survivor Tia Coleman, who lost 8 family members in the accident, says the case isn’t over.

“For Tia, it feel like it was yesterday. It’s a nightmare that keeps repeating itself day after day after day,” he said.

Rush’s ruling states that the federal government does not have jurisdiction because Table Rock Lake is not considered a navigable waterway, which means it doesn’t support commerce.

“The judge did not indicate at all that the defendants didn’t engage in criminal conduct,” said Mongeluzzi.

Federal prosecutors say that severe weather warnings were ignored. They hold McKee, Lanham and Baltzell responsible for the lives lost.

“People should just realize that this case isn’t over. The federal court has said this is something for the state judicial system to handle,” said Mongeluzzi.

Federal prosecutors can appeal the judge’s ruling.

The matter could also be taken up by Missouri’s Attorney General, Eric Schmidt, who could file charges on the state level.

“We had prepared her for that. She understands that. She is now moving onto the next phase of this, which is, to urge the attorney general of the state of Missouri to bring such criminal charges,” said Mongeluzzi.

US Attorney Tim Garrison doesn’t have an official comment on the case at this time.

J.R. Hobbs, an attorney for captain Kenneth Scott Mckee, says that his client denies any criminal wrongdoing. Hobbs has yet to hear about a possible appeal.

We also contacted Scmidt’s office to see if the case made it to his desk but have yet to hear back.

