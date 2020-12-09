Greene County approves more CARES Act funding requests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 26 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $153,726.61.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the Commission:

Small business

A.P.E. Training Center-$5,000 for business interruption

Borealis Consulting, LLC-$119.92 for business interruption

Hankins Surgical Supplies Co.-$5,000 for business interruption

Keystrokes-$2,569.25 for business interruption

W&W Sales LLC (DBA Wheeler Gardens)-$1,037.44 for business interruption

5 Elements Esthetics & Makeup Studio-$5,000 for business interruption

Homemade Delivered, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Modoco-$5,000 for business interruption

Dock Brothers Construction Company, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption

Spirit Box, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Cosmo, LLC (DBA Hinode Japanese Steakhouse)-$15,000 for business interruption

Ceilings Specialty, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Montgomery and Newcomb, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

The Market II, LLC (DBA as H.I.M.)-$5,000 for business interruption

J Hammond Trucking, LLC (DBA Cassville Express)-$5,000 for business interruption

Hodges Homes, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Taylor Insurance-$5,000 for business interruption

Tiger Town Car Wash-$5,000 for business interruption

Innovations Salon and Spa -$5,000 for business interruption

DHTC Development, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

DHTC Construction, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Ottmar & Associates, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption

Bub’s Distillery, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption

Bug Zero, Inc.-$15,000 for business interruption

Quiet Kin Publishing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Paragon 360, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption

Total: $153,726.61

