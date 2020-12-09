Greene County approves more CARES Act funding requests
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 26 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $153,726.61.
Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov.
Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the Commission:
Small business
- A.P.E. Training Center-$5,000 for business interruption
- Borealis Consulting, LLC-$119.92 for business interruption
- Hankins Surgical Supplies Co.-$5,000 for business interruption
- Keystrokes-$2,569.25 for business interruption
- W&W Sales LLC (DBA Wheeler Gardens)-$1,037.44 for business interruption
- 5 Elements Esthetics & Makeup Studio-$5,000 for business interruption
- Homemade Delivered, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Modoco-$5,000 for business interruption
- Dock Brothers Construction Company, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption
- Spirit Box, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Cosmo, LLC (DBA Hinode Japanese Steakhouse)-$15,000 for business interruption
- Ceilings Specialty, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Montgomery and Newcomb, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- The Market II, LLC (DBA as H.I.M.)-$5,000 for business interruption
- J Hammond Trucking, LLC (DBA Cassville Express)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Hodges Homes, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Taylor Insurance-$5,000 for business interruption
- Tiger Town Car Wash-$5,000 for business interruption
- Innovations Salon and Spa -$5,000 for business interruption
- DHTC Development, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- DHTC Construction, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Ottmar & Associates, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption
- Bub’s Distillery, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
- Bug Zero, Inc.-$15,000 for business interruption
- Quiet Kin Publishing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Paragon 360, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption
Total: $153,726.61
To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.