Greene County flu case numbers down from this time last year

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting 29 flu cases so far this season. We already had 69 cases this time a year ago.

Kendra Findley, the Administrator of Community Health and Epidemiology for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said while flu cases are down nearly 50% from this time last year, it may be too early to know if we’ve been able to avoid the ‘Twindemic’ all together.

“You can look at it that it’s too early to tell what this flu season is going to look like, or you can look at it that we’ve put so many measures in place to combat a respiratory virus with the COVID-19 pandemic, that it’s also having an effect on flu,” Findley said.

There is not just a drop in cases in the Ozarks. Missouri’s latest flu statistics show 464 lab-positive flu cases to date. That same week, one year ago had more than three times that, with the number of positive cases coming in at 1,548.

Findley said while case numbers are down, the flu virus is showing the same pattern as it typically does.

”We’re seeing what we normally see and that’s more influenza A than influenza B, and we expect to see that,” she said. “Then, at the end of the season it kind of flips to influenza B.”

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said it’s important for people to know that while the low number of cases is encouraging, we’re not out of the woods yet.

”We’re beginning to get to the period where it starts to spike up,” he said. “It’s not spiking, so it continues to be encouraging news about the flu and other respiratory illnesses. “

With COVID-19 being another prevalent respiratory illness, Edwards said he’s heard speculation about just how accurate flu numbers are.

”Some people don’t understand, they think that we’re guessing the flu,” Edwards said. “No, these are tests, so we know with certainty.”

Findley said the flu shot, which local hospital and pharmacies reported a higher demand for this year, is one of the best ways to keep flu numbers down.

“It’ll take a little bit to know if it’s a really good match this year, but you know anything that is in that vaccine will still protect you, even if it’s not 100%,” Findley said.

Findley encouraged anyone who hasn’t already gotten a flu vaccine this year to go get one.

Following the trend with a decrease in flu cases so far this year, there has been one flu-related death reported in Missouri this flu season. At this same time last year there were more than 300 flu-related deaths in the state.

