Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announces new charges Wednesday in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple.

Police found Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul shot to death in front of their home in mid-November. Officers found Chute’s four-year-old child unharmed inside the bathroom of the home.

The prosecutor added murder charges of second and first-degree against Theresa Cox, 27, of Springfield, and Duncan Bogle, 20 of Springfield. Matthew Plumb already faced murder charges. Therin Pumb, 18, faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

“The charges announced today are the result of the tireless hard work and dedication of the officers of the Willard Police Department, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Organized Crime Information Center, and the Springfield Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the United States’ Marshall’s Service provided invaluable aid in arresting the suspects,” said Dan Patterson.

Police say Cox and Bogle left the Springfield area last month. U.S. Marshals captured them in San Francisco.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.