Groups advocate for first responders to receive first round of coronavirus vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control has recommended healthcare workers and long-term care staff receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccines. First responders say they should also be among the first to get the shots.

The Springfield Fire Department is considered an “all hazards response agency.” That means crews don’t just rush into burning buildings, they’re also often among the first to help with medical emergencies. Now, groups say, since first responders are at the front lines of crisis, they should be at the front of the line to receive the coronavirus vaccine as well.

“We are responding to the emergency, COVID notwithstanding. If someone calls for help, we’re coming,” said Chief David Pennington.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington said his crews are trained to handle all kinds of emergencies and have taken precautions against other infectious diseases in the past.

“This one’s different,” he said.

His department developed 20 pages of COVID-19 procedures. It requires masking at all times on duty, distancing at the stations and taking temperatures before a shift.

“The virus doesn’t really care about your position. It wants to replicate. So any opportunity we can provide for firefighters to remain safe and healthy, certainly I’ll advocate for,” Pennington said.

Pennington and fire chiefs across the country joined forces with several other organizations to push state leaders to expand priority COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Those groups include the National Association of State Fire Marshals, the National Volunteer Fire council and the International Association of Fire Fighters

Doug Stern is the Director of Media Relations with the International Association of Fire Fighters.

“The uncontrolled environment really is presenting a risk to our firefighters, paramedics and EMTs,” Stern said.

Stern said at least 40,000 firefighters in the U.S. and Canada have had to be quarantined since the pandemic started.

“It’s striking because it shows the exposures are there and it shows by giving them that vaccine, we can keep those folks at work, keeping their communities safe,” he said.

According to the CDC recommendations, Stern said, ambulance crews are included in the first round of vaccines with healthcare workers. Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are next. Stern said they should all be considered emergency services, and put at the top of the list.

“I think many people realize that firefighters are emergency responders and they’re vital to the community, but I don’t think a lot of people take the time to realize that firefighters are just as important to public health as the doctors, the nurses, the people working in the hospital,” Stern said.

Pennington said all first responders, including police officers, should be given the option of protection while providing life-saving services.

“When someone calls 9-1-1 and needs the fire department, we are going to be there. We can only do that if we continue to put measures in place, take precautions and hopefully one day vaccines, that hopefully make sure our staff are healthy and remain on duty,” he said.

The CDC’s recommendations are just that, recommendations. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the state can make its own priority list for vaccine distribution. KY3 News reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to see if leaders were considering bumping up first responders and did not hear back by the time of this report.

