Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield man to life in prison for beating a toddler to death.

Kinzlea Kilgore, 2, died when police say her mother’s boyfriend, Robert Davis, killed her at a home in Buffalo in 2018.

According to court records, Davis pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. His sentence will run concurrently with the sentence in the beating of his own daughter. The child involved in that case has recovered from her injuries.

A judge delayed Davis’ trial because of the pandemic.

