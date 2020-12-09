Advertisement

Kids jump from 3rd-story window to escape fire sparked by Christmas tree

By KXLY Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Two young children escaped from an apartment fire in Washington by jumping from a third-story window. Neighbors were there to catch them and help them to safety.

Trevor Main heard a bloodcurdling scream Tuesday morning and ran over to the Regal Ridge Apartments, where he saw a young boy hanging from a third-story apartment window with black smoke coming from behind him.

“It kept going and going, and then, your hairs kind of stand up,” Main said.

Another witness says a little girl jumped out the window first, but the boy didn’t. So, Main broke down the door, prepared to risk his life to save the child.

“He looked like he didn’t want to jump out of that window because that’s scary, so if you can get in through the apartment and get him out that way, you have to try,” Main said.

When Main couldn’t get through the smoke, he and other neighbors finally convinced the boy to jump from the window and helped catch him as he fell.

“He bumped his face on the rocks pretty good, but as long as he’s OK, that’s all we cared about,” Main said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The children’s mother was also home at the time of the fire. Main says she told him the Christmas tree sparked the blaze. Firefighters have not confirmed the cause.

Three cats were killed in the fire, and the family’s apartment was destroyed. Many others were damaged.

Main says he’s just thankful everyone is OK.

Copyright 2020 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River Church
Christian County Health Department asks participants at James River Church weekend events to monitor symptoms closely
James River Church
James River Church responds to complaints about crowded, unmasked Christmas services
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday

Latest News

In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Hundreds sign up to speak on Minneapolis plan to cut police
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Jury convicts Illinois man in Minnesota mosque bombing
In this screen grab from video posted by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches for a test...
SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands
Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
SpaceX rocket successfully launches, blows up on landing