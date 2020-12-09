Advertisement

Missouri reports 28 additional COVID-19 deaths

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus has claimed another 28 lives in Missouri.

The state health department on Wednesday cited the additional deaths that bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,383. The state also announced 2,640 additional confirmed cases. The state has reported 330,846 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Hospital capacity continues to be a concern. The state said intensive care unit bed space is at 19% statewide. ICU space is at 6% in southwestern Missouri, 14% in northeast Missouri, and 18% in St. Louis.

The statewide positivity rate of 19.1% is down slightly from last week but still nearly four times higher than the 5% benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River Church
Christian County Health Department asks participants at James River Church weekend events to monitor symptoms closely
James River Church
James River Church responds to complaints about crowded, unmasked Christmas services
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday

Latest News

Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday
A service technician for Springfield Pool and Spa turned into a law enforcement official on...
Good Samaritans are still around! Springfield pool service technician confronts mailbox thief and gets back package
On Your Side Investigation Update.
On Your Side Investigation Update: Free rent promotion in Springfield
Good Samaritans are still around! Springfield pool service technician confronts mailbox thief and gets back package