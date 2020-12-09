Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many colleges across the country chose to go virtual after Thanksgiving Break, but that wasn’t the case for Missouri State University and Drury University in Springfield.

Last week Missouri State reported a 4.8% positivity rate for the weekly sampling of asymptomatic students and staff, compared to a 1.2% week prior. Missouri State is currently reporting 58 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, compared to 41 cases last week.

”It really tended to be in our staff as much as what it was with the students so we did see more cases whenever they returned to campus than the week of Thanksgiving,” MSU’s Director of University Safety, David Hall, says.

MSU freshman Rosie Buckner says the school is taking the necessary precautions, but she thinks most of the students getting sick are not staying safe outside of school.

“I definitely think that a lot of the cases have been caused by partying and gatherings where you’re not social distancing correctly,” Buckner says.

Drury’s Executive Vice President David Hinson says the university only saw a small increase in positive cases after the Thanksgiving Break, currently reporting 13 positive cases. International students returning to campus in January are being asked to quarantine for 10 days after their arrival.

“We will comply with the new quarantine guidance from the CDC so after day five they can test,” Hinson says. “If they come back with a negative test then they can come out of quarantine on day seven.”

At the start of next semester, Drury will spend the first week testing all returning students. Missouri State says it hasn’t made an official plan for next semester but plans to test students who live in residence halls and will be offering testing to any additional students or staff.

“We’re going to be looking at what are those groups that we know that there’s a higher risk for spread and how do we make sure we’re getting testing for them,” Hall says. “We have much better testing capability now for the start of the January semester than what we had at the beginning of August.”

Missouri State’s fall graduation is on December 11. And to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all ceremonies will be capped at 500 graduates and masks are required for everyone who attends.

