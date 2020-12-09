Advertisement

MoDOT launches aging driving campaign

(WILX)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2019, 207 people were killed in crashes in Missouri that involved an older driver.

MoDOT has launched the Aging Road User Campaign to help families assist loved ones if they are concerned about them being behind the wheel.

MoDOT says the approach is everything. Ask your relative if they are comfortable behind the wheel. If not, see what you can do to assist them.

“Think about what you can do to help them,” said Cynthia Dunnaway, District Traffic Engineer with MoDOT. “So maybe there is a transportation option or offering to take them to their appointments or that weekly trip to the grocery store.”

Before talking to them ask yourself these questions about your loved one:

· Are they getting lost on routes that should be familiar?

· Have you noticed new dents or scratches on the vehicle?

· Have they received a ticket for a driving violation?

· Have they experienced a near-miss or crash recently?

· Have they been advised to limit/stop driving due to a health reason?

· Are they overwhelmed by road signs and markings while driving?

· Are they taking any medication that might affect driving?

· Have they received a ticket for impaired driving?

· Have you noticed them speeding or driving too slowly for no reason?

· Are they suffering from any illnesses that may affect driving skills?

If you answered “yes” to any of the above it may be time to step in. MoDOT has additional resources HERE.

