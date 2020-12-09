Advertisement

Ozarks funeral homes keep busy; change how they do business in pandemic

By Linda Simmons
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Funeral homes in the Ozarks are keeping busy with services for many COVID-19 patients.

The funeral director at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield says the pandemic has added stress as they work to follow Centers for Disease Control precautions. The funeral home requires masks and encourages social distancing.

When someone dies, the virus does not necessarily die too. Clint Mease at Gorman-Scharpf says it does only if a family asks for embalming. He says most people think it’s primarily for preservation, but he says the main reason is actually for sanitation. He says when a body is embalmed, loved ones can get close, but if not, they must wear a mask and stay further back. It costs extra.

“As a funeral director, I would prefer that that loved one is embalmed, so I don’t have to worry about exposure to the family,” said Mease. “But that is not something that legally is required. Family can still view, but they’ll need to wear a mask and stay a certain distance. But we prefer that they are embalmed, but sometimes, financially it’s not something that everyone can do.”

Funeral homes offer smaller services for families, sometimes only at graveside or visitations only, to avoid large crowds.

