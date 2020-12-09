Advertisement

Police identify victim of one-car crash into Springfield home

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a woman who died from injuries in a crash into a Springfield home.

Officers responded to the home at the intersection of Blaine St. and Marlan Ave. Tuesday around the noon hour. Police say Bonnie J. Davis, 87, died at a Springfield hospital.

The initial investigation indicated the she was driving her Ford Focus southbound on Marlan Ave. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck a stop sign, and then crossed Blaine St. The vehicle then entered the back yard of 2311 East Pacific Street and struck the rear of the residence.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This is the 25th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 27th total crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

