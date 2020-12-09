Police identify woman killed in pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in Springfield.

The crash happened the night of December 5 at the intersection of Sunshine and Oxford. Police say Marcie L. Brown, 39, of Springfield died in the crash.

The initial investigation indicated the driver of a box truck was traveling westbound on Sunshine at Oxford, in the outside lane. The pedestrian appeared to be crossing Sunshine southbound. The driver struck the pedestrian. Police say Brown died at the scene.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This is the 24th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 26th total crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

