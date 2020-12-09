Advertisement

‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say

By Kelly Kennedy, WOIO
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a stinky situation in downtown Cleveland. People in the neighborhood are fed up with someone sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies.

It’s happening at the Reserve Square apartments on the corner of 13th Street and Superior Avenue. WOIO saw someone Tuesday afternoon sweeping what looked like urine off their balcony.

Neighbors said this has been happening for about a month now.

“Raining poop,” said neighbor Julius Robinson. “Literally, and you could see it on the sidewalk.”

Robinson lives nearby at Bohn Tower. For the past month, he says every time he walks to the grocery store, or he waits at the bus stop, he comes across what appears to be dog waste littered all over the sidewalk.

“Then one day I see turds, and that’s when I knew somebody was sweeping feces off the balcony,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he went in to talk to management, and nothing had been done, so he reached out to us.

K and D, the company that owns Reserve Square, said they were not aware of the problem until Tuesday. They said first thing Wednesday morning, they plan on checking all of the apartments on that side of the building to see who is responsible for the pet waste.

They said no one on that side is authorized to have a dog.

“It has fallen on the people that were waiting at the bus stop,” Robinson said. “While we were talking about it, a wet something that looked like pumpkin pie fell down while we were talking and I’m just keeping it clean.”

Management says this is unacceptable, and whoever is responsible will be evicted.

“It’s not just frustrating it really angers the hell out of me, to be honest, and I think we have the right as simply citizens to be able to walk without feces falling on us.”

Management at the apartment said they plan on coming out and power washing the sidewalk on Wednesday.

