Springfield businessman donates paintings to Springfield universities

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield universities received the gift of art on Tuesday.

The artwork is a gift from longtime Springfield residents Sam and June Hamra.

The artists include one from San Francisco, showing off watercolors and floral arrangements. The other artist escaped Cuba. While an art student, he created a new medium using ground coffee.

The artwork’s worth is estimated at more than $125,000.

