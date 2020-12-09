Advertisement

Springfield mother reflects on 5 months without an arrest after son shot and killed

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager was shot and killed after wrecking into a car back in July.

Just a little more than five months later, police still have been unable to make any arrests.

Darrell W. Gott Jr, 18, died after he was shot, then crashed his car into a parked van in east Springfield near North Clay and East Pacific.

After several months without answers, his mother said she still has hope.

“I see his smile,” Gott’s mother Jackie Baker said. “I can just close my eyes and see him smile. But it just helps that I have memories.”

Memories are the very thing Backer has held on to the most. She cherishes them all, whether it was their road trip to California or the trip to Memphis.

”We had a lot of good times together. He was a great travel companion,” Baker said. “He was always my driver.”

Even with such great memories, five months with no answers has still been tough.

”It doesn’t get any easier, I’ll tell you that,” she said. “It’s been hard, especially the holidays not having my son here.”

The wait has required a lot of patience, Baker said.

”It’s so hard to wait and I know the detective and his department are doing everything they can but we’re still hopeful somebody will come forward,” she said.

Baker said she believes someone has to know something about her son’s death. The family has even offered $25,000 reward.

With a record number of homicides in Springfield this year, Baker worries there are not enough detectives to handle each case.

”The detective tells me every homicide in Springfield just moves his case farther back,” she said.

Baker said she is still seeking answers and still thinking of her son everyday, but there is one thing she hopes will help connect her with him again.

Gott’s son is due tomorrow.

”3D images of the baby look like him,” she said. “It’s got his nose, his face structure. It makes me happy. I’ll have another little boo around.”

Police have no new information to share at this time, but they are still actively investigating and asking for help.

Jackie Baker said she wants anyone who knows something to come forward.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River Church
Christian County Health Department asks participants at James River Church weekend events to monitor symptoms closely
James River Church
James River Church responds to complaints about crowded, unmasked Christmas services
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday

Latest News

Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday
A service technician for Springfield Pool and Spa turned into a law enforcement official on...
Good Samaritans are still around! Springfield pool service technician confronts mailbox thief and gets back package
On Your Side Investigation Update.
On Your Side Investigation Update: Free rent promotion in Springfield
Good Samaritans are still around! Springfield pool service technician confronts mailbox thief and gets back package