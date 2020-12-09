Springfield mother reflects on 5 months without an arrest after son shot and killed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager was shot and killed after wrecking into a car back in July.

Just a little more than five months later, police still have been unable to make any arrests.

Darrell W. Gott Jr, 18, died after he was shot, then crashed his car into a parked van in east Springfield near North Clay and East Pacific.

After several months without answers, his mother said she still has hope.

“I see his smile,” Gott’s mother Jackie Baker said. “I can just close my eyes and see him smile. But it just helps that I have memories.”

Memories are the very thing Backer has held on to the most. She cherishes them all, whether it was their road trip to California or the trip to Memphis.

”We had a lot of good times together. He was a great travel companion,” Baker said. “He was always my driver.”

Even with such great memories, five months with no answers has still been tough.

”It doesn’t get any easier, I’ll tell you that,” she said. “It’s been hard, especially the holidays not having my son here.”

The wait has required a lot of patience, Baker said.

”It’s so hard to wait and I know the detective and his department are doing everything they can but we’re still hopeful somebody will come forward,” she said.

Baker said she believes someone has to know something about her son’s death. The family has even offered $25,000 reward.

With a record number of homicides in Springfield this year, Baker worries there are not enough detectives to handle each case.

”The detective tells me every homicide in Springfield just moves his case farther back,” she said.

Baker said she is still seeking answers and still thinking of her son everyday, but there is one thing she hopes will help connect her with him again.

Gott’s son is due tomorrow.

”3D images of the baby look like him,” she said. “It’s got his nose, his face structure. It makes me happy. I’ll have another little boo around.”

Police have no new information to share at this time, but they are still actively investigating and asking for help.

Jackie Baker said she wants anyone who knows something to come forward.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.