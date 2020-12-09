Advertisement

Springfield police headquarters set to reopen to the public

Headquarters lobby closed Monday and Tuesday
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The lobby of the Springfield Police Department headquarters is scheduled to reopen to the public at 7 am Wednesday.

The lobby closed Monday and Tuesday because of a staffing shortage, made worse from the impact of COVID-19.

During that time citizens were encouraged to file police reports online at Springfieldmo.gov/spd or by telephone at (417) 864-1810.

The lobby of the Springfield Police Department South District station remains closed indefinitely.

