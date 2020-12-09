Advertisement

WATCH: Missouri woman reunited with dogs after car stolen

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri woman has been reunited with her dogs after her car was stolen with the two pups inside.

Sheila Meyer’s frantic search and heart-warming reunion were caught on camera.

“They are my babies. They’re my whole world,” Meyer said.

Her two Boston Terriers, Ava and Axl, were in her Toyota Prius that was stolen from a home in a local neighborhood.

She posted on social media offering a $2,000 reward for her dogs.

“I was at home posting more stuff when I got a call from this lady saying she had my black dog,” Meyer said.

Just a few minutes after they were reunited, teens in the neighborhood said they found the other dog.

Many of her items were found discarded in a nearby parking lot, but her car and cellphone were still missing.

“My phone and my car are the least of my worries,” Meyer said. “This is my whole world right here. This is my whole world.”

Police are still trying to figure out who stole her car.

“I struggle understanding a lot in this world right now and it’s just, I don’t know,” Meyer said.

What she does know, she says, is the lesson she learned and hopes others don’t make the same mistake.

“No matter what it is, lock your car, don’t walk away for a second,” she said.

Meyer later said they found her car in the exact same area where they found her dog and her belongings discarded in the parking lot.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

