Affordable Care Act deadline approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you get insurance through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, you only have a few days left to signup.

The deadline is December 15. You can enroll HERE.

If you need help deciding which plan is best for you and your family, Cover Missouri can assist. To call, Cover Missouri number is 1-800-466-3213.

“They can help you. Walk through your options. Help you understand what your family or you need. There’s not a charge. They are not tied to any insurer. So they aren’t going to push one plan over another,” said Nancy Kelly with Missouri Foundation for Health.

Workers with Missouri Foundation for health say 80-percent of people in the Show-Me State qualify for financial assistance with their premiums. There are more plans this year than last. Enrollment is up too.

“The logic makes sense. If they had insurance through their employer and they lost their insurance they are going to need it. A lot of people, I think, hesitated immediately thinking I’m going back to work quick, so it won’t be anything I need to change. Now as the months go on and they still aren’t coming back to work, they often realize they do need to have a different plan,” said Kelly.

If you already get your insurance through the Marketplace and you don’t do anything, you’ll be auto enrolled.

“Which maybe great or it may not. We always encourage people to go into healthcare.gov and take a few minutes to update. Also review to see if that is the best plan for you,” said Kelly.

On the Cover Missouri website, just plug in your zip code and someone near you can help.

