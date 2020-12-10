Advertisement

Balanced Arkansas tops Southern 79-44 to remain unbeaten

FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half...
FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., in this March 4, 2020, file photo. Arkansas will have a distinctly different look this season. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones left school early and declared for the NBA Draft, leaving the Razorbacks without their combined 39 points per game. A host of newcomers will have opportunities for second-year coach Musselman. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, FIle)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 14 points to lead six in double-figures and Arkansas remains undefeated with a 79-44 rout over Southern on Wednesday night.

Moses Moody, a freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, had 12 points for Arkansas (5-0). Moody is the only Razorback to score in double figures in each game.

Jalen Tate and JD Notae had 12 points, and Justin Smith and Desi Sills added 11 apiece for Arkansas, which had its Tuesday game against Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Moody, Tate and Notae each scored nine points as the Razorbacks built a 42-20 halftime lead. Arkansas opened the second half on a 11-6 surge that included a Smith dunk and Sills’ 3-pointer with 15 minutes to play.

But the Razorbacks were scoreless more than four minutes before Vance Jackson, Notae and Moody hit consecutive 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 62-34 midway through the second half.

Jayden Saddler scored nine points and had six rebounds to lead Southern (0-3), which was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday prior to Gonzaga pausing team activities due to COVID-19.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian before opening Southeastern Conference play at Auburn on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a statewide address Thursday evening on the growing...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers statewide address amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder
“We’re in the middle of a very serious epidemic, and the vaccine is a tool to help fight the...
Springfield health leaders, infectious disease experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
From businesses to events, you can get information and input on proper protocol during the...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Outreach Team provides COVID-19 protocols
Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled
Springfield Recycling Center warns not all wrapping paper is recyclable