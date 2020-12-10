CONTEST: Take the Know Your Beef Quiz & Win
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Come take the December 2020 Know Your Beef Quiz!
Celebrate the holidays with the Missouri Beef Industry Council and you could win $100 to downtown Springfield’s “The Order” located in Hotel Vandivort. Answer these three easy questions for your chance to win! And visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com to see dozens of holiday-inspired beef recipes.
To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.