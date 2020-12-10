Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but ‘feeling fine’

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement that followed DeGeneres’ Thursday announcement.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines,” a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” DeGeneres said in her post.

Reruns of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were to air starting Thursday.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows. When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Congress stuck as McConnell torpedoes emerging COVID-19 deal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a statewide address Thursday evening on the growing...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers statewide address amid surge in COVID-19 cases
This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Black...
Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns
Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Hanukkah...
US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus