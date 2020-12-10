Emergency order requested to keep utilities on and slow COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Consumer Council of Missouri has asked for an emergency order to be in place to keep utilities running throughout the winter for people with investor owned electric, natural gas, and water companies.

The focus of this order is to keep people out of warming centers if they can’t afford to pay their electric or gas bills.

A Duke University study found that keeping the power and water on plays a major role in containing the coronavirus. It found cases drop by nearly 3% when people don’t have to go to shelters.

The Public Service Commission will take comments on the emergency order filed by the council through this Monday.

There is a rule right now that don’t allow utility companies to turn off your service when the temperature drops below freezing, but this order would keep the power and water on regardless of the temperature.

“What the community action agencies tell us is that when the utilities are cut off they have to go somewhere else, said John Coffman, Attorney for Consumer Council of Missouri. “They’ll either become homeless or they’ll move in with family or friends.”

“There will be a lot of mobility and moving around. I think by reducing dislocation and moving around that we will help bend the curve.”

City Utilities in Springfield would not be impacted by this order but they do have their annual event Share the Lights happening this weekend. This fundraiser helps raise money for OCAC. The organization helps to give assistance to those who need it.

