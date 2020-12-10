Fighting dry hands: Dermatologist shares the best methods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cold temperatures, plus low humidity, equals dry hands. Add on to this extra hand washing and sanitizing because of the coronavirus pandemic, and we have a recipe for irritation.

Dermatologists in particular are worried this problem will get worse as we go deeper into the cold season.

Kathy Coulson is a home care nurse, she washes her hands about 100 times a day.

“Get a lot of skin cracks. Get a lot of redness and irritation,” Coulson said. ”Sanitizer really does do its job but it’s rough on your skin.”

Dr. Insely, with Ozark’s Dermatology, said redness, irritation, and swelling are all signs of dry hands. These skin conditions will become more common the colder it gets, and the more hand washing and sanitizing we do.

While clean hands are so essential for protecting yourself against the coronavirus, Dr. Insely, said the solution is not to stop washing them. Instead, try changing the water temperature.

“Hot water is more drying to your skin, so that will remove more of your natural oils, so lukewarm water is better for not irritating the skin and inflaming it,” Dr. Insely said.

When your hands are still damp, put your moisturizer on.

“About a pea for each hand,” Dr. Insely said.

Pump lotions are lighter and are meant for the summer, opt for thicker lotions or creams instead.

Apply thicker lotions during winter to protect hands (KYTV)

“Moisturizers that have either mineral oil or petroleum-based are heavier. They’re usually in a cream form or ointment form,” Dr. Insely said.

Vaseline is a great option, but it will make your hands feel oily. Aquaphor, Cetaphil, and CeraVe are other options for thicker lotions.

Try to apply multiple times a day. If possible, apple lotion after you use hand sanitizer.

“Do one really good layer, right before bedtime. If you put that on at bedtime, you’ll get six to eight hours where it will soak in and heal your hands by morning,” Dr. Insely said.

If possible, wash hands more than you use hand sanitizer. Soap is not as harsh as hand sanitizer on your skin and does not contain alcohol.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.