Good Samaritans are still around! Springfield pool service technician confronts mailbox thief and gets back package

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As the holidays approach we see more people stealing packages from porches and mailboxes.

But earlier this week a Springfield Pool and Spa service technician took it upon himself to administer justice in a story that would make a great TV police show.

Maybe officer Joe Friday and his partner Bill Gannon from the old “Dragnet” series could use their unique and memorable catch phrases in telling the story.

“This is the city...Springfield, Mo....where everyday citizens feel the call to duty,” Joe Friday would have said in his deep voice. “Where guys who normally do maintenance on spas and hot tubs suddenly become....THE POOL POLICE!!!”

“It was Tuesday around 2:30 when our Springfield Pool and Spa technicians Patrick Silver and Felipe Lopez were fixing a Jacuzzi at a home on Ingram Mill Road when they noticed a male subject stealing a package out of a near-by home’s mailbox,” Friday continued in his monotone rasp. “Lopez chased down the perpetrator while Silver recorded it on video.”

“I knew something needed to be done right then and there and I screamed out, ‘Hey, what do you think you’re doing?’” Lopez said of confronting the thief. “He turned around and I ripped the package out of his hand. He put his hands up. He looked terrified. I asked him what did he think he was doing, that people worked hard for their belongings and that you don’t need to be stealing. I saw red because my vehicle was just broken into on October 18th and I lost all my tools and audio equipment.”

Officer Friday would continue with his epilogue:

“Lopez let the perpetrator off with a warning and returned the package to the homeowner. We talked to the grateful package owner asking for just the facts, ma’am. just the facts.”

“My first thought was like, he’s dedicated!” said Nikohle Mann, whose package was stolen. “I mean it was my daughter’s winter clothes. I’m very thankful but at the same time I’m like, ‘Sir, don’t risk your life for a package!’”

Officer Friday’s response would undoubtedly have been, “Well, that’s our job ma’am. Clean pools...catch crooks...and oh, yeah.. take snakes out of your pool house.

“We usually find copperheads,” said Samuel Dietz, who doubles as the expert on amphibian and reptile removals for Springfield Pool and Spa when frogs, turtles and yes, snakes are found near a pool or in a pool house. “Copperheads are like the biggest ones we find in pool houses and I’ll just simply use a stick, pin their heads down, grab ‘em, and relocate them.”

“So snakes, pools...crime....we pretty much help wherever we can,” officer Friday says with pride. “Wish more people were like that.”

“I just kinda felt like I did what any Good Samaritan would do and step up because we need to stop turning a blind eye,” Lopez said. “We need to get involved. We need to look out for each other.”

“If your neighbor needs something, talk to your neighbor,” added Sara Lee, the Operations Manager at Springfield Pool and Spa. “The more you talk to your neighbors the more you know them. That’s really what builds a community and we’re happy to be a part of this community.”

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.