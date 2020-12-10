Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a death on the parking lot of a truck stop.

Deputies responded to the Hood’s Truck Stop Thursday morning. They found a woman dead after she was hit by a tractor trailer. Investigators say this is not a criminal investigation.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

