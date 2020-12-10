Advertisement

Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot

Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a death on the parking lot of a truck stop.

Deputies responded to the Hood’s Truck Stop Thursday morning. They found a woman dead after she was hit by a tractor trailer. Investigators say this is not a criminal investigation.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

