Leigh’s Lost and Found: The search for a cat missing from Branson for almost three months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the owner of a cat missing for almost three months is offering a reward and begging for information.

Sinatra ran off from his home in Branson on September 25th and his owner’s gut is saying someone may have taken him in and wants to keep him.

“He’s wearing a St Louis Cardinal collar that says please call my mom before she freaks out.”

Unfortunately, it’s too late for that for Jacquelyn Lonsberry. She’s been worried sick about her cat Sinatra for more than two months now.

“He got out when we moved into a new house. He charged out the back door.”

And apparently no one has seen him since. Jacquelyn hasn’t gotten a single call or tip, despite her plastering Sinatra’s face all over her neighborhood and on social media.

“We have a felling that someone may have taken him in.”

Sinatra is very vocal and social.

“He is a really friendly cat. If he was seeking shelter, he would have gone anywhere someone gave him food and would have let them pet him.”

His absence has been especially hard as Christmas closes in since Sinatra is a huge fan.

“He loves Christmas. He helps to wrap, he helps to unwrap, he loves the tree, he loves the decorations.”

And he’s seen Jacquelyn through a lot, both good and bad.

“It’s been really difficult. I go out there every day, yelling his name and people look at me like I’m crazy that I’m still holding out hope, but I’ve seen some miracle stories on your page of animals that have come home after a year.”

She’s hoping she’ll get a miracle too and she’s pleading with anyone who may have Sinatra, to have a heart.

“I just plead with anyone who has seen him or knows anything or has him, please give him back.”

Sinatra was last seen near Windridge Rd in Whispering Meadows/Spring Meadows subdivision on east 76 near Snaps cemetery in Branson

If you know anything or you see Sinatra, call his owners at 417-231-2795 or 417-231-3955.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.