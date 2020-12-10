Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: The search for a cat missing from Branson for almost three months

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the owner of a cat missing for almost three months is offering a reward and begging for information.

Sinatra ran off from his home in Branson on September 25th and his owner’s gut is saying someone may have taken him in and wants to keep him.

“He’s wearing a St Louis Cardinal collar that says please call my mom before she freaks out.”

Unfortunately, it’s too late for that for Jacquelyn Lonsberry. She’s been worried sick about her cat Sinatra for more than two months now.

“He got out when we moved into a new house. He charged out the back door.”

And apparently no one has seen him since. Jacquelyn hasn’t gotten a single call or tip, despite her plastering Sinatra’s face all over her neighborhood and on social media.

“We have a felling that someone may have taken him in.”

Sinatra is very vocal and social.

“He is a really friendly cat. If he was seeking shelter, he would have gone anywhere someone gave him food and would have let them pet him.”

His absence has been especially hard as Christmas closes in since Sinatra is a huge fan.

“He loves Christmas. He helps to wrap, he helps to unwrap, he loves the tree, he loves the decorations.”

And he’s seen Jacquelyn through a lot, both good and bad.

“It’s been really difficult. I go out there every day, yelling his name and people look at me like I’m crazy that I’m still holding out hope, but I’ve seen some miracle stories on your page of animals that have come home after a year.”

She’s hoping she’ll get a miracle too and she’s pleading with anyone who may have Sinatra, to have a heart.

“I just plead with anyone who has seen him or knows anything or has him, please give him back.”

Sinatra was last seen near Windridge Rd in Whispering Meadows/Spring Meadows subdivision on east 76 near Snaps cemetery in Branson

If you know anything or you see Sinatra, call his owners at 417-231-2795 or 417-231-3955.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a statewide address Thursday evening on the growing...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers statewide address amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder
“We’re in the middle of a very serious epidemic, and the vaccine is a tool to help fight the...
Springfield health leaders, infectious disease experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
From businesses to events, you can get information and input on proper protocol during the...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Outreach Team provides COVID-19 protocols
Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled
Springfield Recycling Center warns not all wrapping paper is recyclable