Advertisement

Northern lights a ‘big miss,’ US space forecaster says

In this Nov. 8, 2004, file photo, the aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence,...
In this Nov. 8, 2004, file photo, the aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence, Kan. The phenomenon, also called northern lights, occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth's atmosphere. Robert Rutledge, of the U.S. government's space weather prediction center said Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that stargazers in the continental 48 states have very little chance of seeing the northern lights this week despite an initial promising forecast.(Scott McClurg/The Lawrence Journal-World via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An initially promising U.S. forecast for the northern lights has gone bust.

Stargazers in the continental 48 states have essentially zero chance of seeing the astronomical phenomenon this week, the head of operations at the U.S. government’s space weather prediction center said Thursday.

Curtains of color paint the night sky when the northern lights, or aurora borealis, are visible. Some early reports had suggested they would be viewable as far south as Illinois this week.

Robert Rutledge, the lead of operations at the Space Weather Prediction Center, said the agency had high hopes for Thursday and Friday, but it downgraded its forecast because the chances turned out to be a “big miss.”

He called the disappointing news “not incredibly unusual in space weather forecasting.”

The silver lining for sky watchers is that conditions in the coming months and years look more favorable, Rutledge said.

New England stargazers had hoped to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, but clouds would have made it difficult, said David Clark, a member of Penobscot Valley Star Gazers in Maine.

“I’m sure people are going to try,” he said. “I don’t have high hopes for it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Congress stuck as McConnell torpedoes emerging COVID-19 deal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a statewide address Thursday evening on the growing...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers statewide address amid surge in COVID-19 cases
This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Black...
Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns
Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Hanukkah...
US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus