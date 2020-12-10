Silver Alert for a man missing from near Harrison, Ark.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEAR HARRISON, Ark.(KY3) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Akira Asaumi.
Asaumi was last seen at a house south of Harrison Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a brown baseball cap, dark color shirt and jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
If you have seen him call (870) 741-8404.
