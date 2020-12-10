Silver Alert for a man missing from near Harrison, Ark.

NEAR HARRISON, Ark.(KY3) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Akira Asaumi.

Asaumi was last seen at a house south of Harrison Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a brown baseball cap, dark color shirt and jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

If you have seen him call (870) 741-8404.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.