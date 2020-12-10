Springfield, Mo psychologist offers ways to help men fight depression

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A mental health app reports the risk for depression among men has jumped dramatically since August. Total Brain is a self-monitoring app. In The Mental Health Index, they also report a 154% greater risk for depression in men since the pandemic started in February.

Local Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says that’s a concern because men are not as likely to seek help for depression. “It’s very difficult for men to ask for help. We have to think very carefully about how to reach men. They might be urged by someone in the family to go. But, it still may be difficult for them to go ask for help,” noted Dr. Baker.

Since the pandemic started, many of us have been in a bubble. Dr. Baker tells us one way to fight depression -- is to get a little sunlight in your life. “You need to go outside. You need to find a way and there are nice enough days here in southwest Missouri to get outside and sit around a fire and get together with friends outside around a fire. Get out for a walk on a day when it’s in the 40′s or 50′s. It’s pleasant. Go outside,” advised Dr. Baker.

Dr. Baker says part of the issue is that men often don’t think they’re depressed. The symptoms of depression for men include being irritable, feeling anxious or “on the edge.” You could also feel a loss of interest in work, family or things you once liked. The National Institute of Mental Health goes into greater detail about the differences in depression between men and women here; https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/men-and-depression/index.shtml

If you think someone has depression, you can support them -by helping them find a mental health professional.

