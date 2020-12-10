Springfield Public Schools to virtually screen film on anxiety; expert panel to answer questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In these anxious times, Springfield Public Schools leaders are taking steps to ease student’s fears by hosting a virtual film screening of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” Thursday at 7 p.m.

School counselors hope the hour long film and 30 minute question and answer portion following will open up an honest conversation between parents and their kids about anxiety.

”Depression and anxiety has consistently been one of the top reasons why students request to see a school counselor,” SPS’s Coordinator of Counseling Services, Alison Roffers, says.

Roffers says the district scheduled a virtual screening of the film to showcase the heightened anxiety kids are experiencing during the pandemic.

“Our hope as mental health professionals is that yes this will be a silver lining for our society to not have stigma against people who need more support with anxiety or mental health concerns,” Roffers says.

The screening includes a panel of experts to help answer questions, including Burrell’s school based clinician Candice Hopper. She says this panel gives a voice to what kids are experiencing and helps to normalize it. Hopper says parents can model to kids how they handle their anxiety to help kids then cope with their own.

“Maybe verbalizing to your children well today was kind of rough or I’m feeling really anxious about not being able to see family at Thanksgiving and so here’s how I’m going to handle it,” Hopper says. “I’m going to do some self-care today. I’m going to do some things that bring me joy.”

Kids are experiencing the fear of themselves or loved ones getting sick, a lack of routine and less socialization than before. Hopper says parents can also teach their kids to do deep breathing techniques for three minutes to help them calm down or create something she calls a “coping box.”

“You simply just have a pencil box and then you’re focusing on adding items that are highlighting each of the senses,” Hopper says.

Hopper says a recent national report showed that emergency room admissions for mental health concerns for kids ages 13 to 17 increased 31% compared to this time last year.

“In the past month my own referral, which indicates the amount of kids or their parents who are interested in therapy services, has definitely surged,” Hopper says.

Anyone is able to attend the virtual screening but you must RSVP online first.

If you aren’t able to attend the virtual screening, Springfield Public Schools counseling services will share a link to the film Friday afternoon on its Twitter page. That link will allow anyone to watch the film up to 48 hours later.

