Springfield Recycling Center warns not all wrapping paper is recyclable

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Not all wrapping paper can be recycled. Even if there is a recycle symbol, the Springfield Recycling Center may not accept it.

Ashley Krug, with the City of Springfield, said from Thanksgiving till New Year’s Day, there is a 25 percent increase in landfill waste. A lot of that is from paper.

“It’s frustrating because the paper is easily recyclable,” Krug said.

That paper, if recycled in Springfield, can be reused for pet litter.

The ripping test is one way to tell if wrapping paper can be recycled at the Lone Pine Facility.

“So if you can rip it easily, that’s going to be a paper that you can recycle,” Krug said.

If it cannot be ripped, the paper likely contains plastic, which cannot be recycled.

If the paper has any shine or sparkle, it cannot be recycled in the Springfield facility.

“Foil and glitter can actually start fires, which you can imagine in a paper recycling operation, is not a good thing,” Krug said.

Even if the paper just has a little shine or sparkle, it is better just to throw it away.

This year, think about using reusable bags or make your gift wrap part of the present itself.

“My sweet aunt last year sewed bags, like cloth bags, for all of our gifts,” Krug said.

Krug recommends wrapping your gift in reusable cloth. Or if you’re gifting a t-shirt or a towel, be creative and wrap another gift in that as well.

Instead of throwing away aluminum wrapping paper, turn it into an art project with the kids instead. The paper can be used to make ornaments, can be used to decorate scrapbooks or picture frames. Make a collage instead.

You can also save the front of cards and turn that into gift tags for next year.

If you are gifting multiple gifts to one person, reduce waste by consolidating the gift into one big bag.

Cut back on cardboard by reusing boxes from stores, Amazon, or other online delivery wrappings.

Save your gift boxes and bag to be reused next year. You can also fold up your tissue and reuse it for birthdays, and next Christmas.

Before taking your recyclables to the recycling centers, review their rules for what they accept. Krug says every center has different guidelines for what can be recycled at their particular facility.

