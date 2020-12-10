Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) announced the deaths of eight residents from COVID-19, including a teenager.

Health leaders say the deaths include a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 50s, four women in their 80s, and a woman in her late teens. The county reports 46 total deaths since the pandemic.

“As we approach winter and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”

Health leaders encourage residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions as we enter the fall and winter seasons. These include physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. They also encourage you to get a flu shot.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.