Advertisement

Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19

Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) announced the deaths of eight residents from COVID-19, including a teenager.

Health leaders say the deaths include a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 50s, four women in their 80s, and a woman in her late teens. The county reports 46 total deaths since the pandemic.

“As we approach winter and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”

Health leaders encourage residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions as we enter the fall and winter seasons. These include physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. They also encourage you to get a flu shot.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Hanukkah...
US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11
“We’re in the middle of a very serious epidemic, and the vaccine is a tool to help fight the...
Springfield health leaders, infectious disease experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
From businesses to events, you can get information and input on proper protocol during the...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Outreach Team provides COVID-19 protocols