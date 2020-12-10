Advertisement

SCROOGE STRIKES: Thieves steal SUV, motorcycle from disabled man in Willard, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Police and Willard, Mo. are searching for thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a disabled man’s driveway.

Late last week, Mike Lockhart woke to find his SUV, car trailer, three-wheeled motorcycle, a wheelchair, and many of his mechanic tools stolen. He usually parks his blue 2004 GMC Yukon and trailer between his house and his neighbors. Lockhart says the hood of the SUV is held down with a ratchet strap and it’s missing the front bumper. It also featured hand controls inside, because he was born with no legs. The motorcycle was also specially built.

Friends say they are doing everything they can to assist Lockhart.

“When you’ve been violated that like that, you’re just infuriated, especially with someone who you know works so hard as Mike does,” said Mike McQuerter, friend. “And the things that were stolen are the things he uses to make and to support his family.”

For now, Lockhart is making do with some of the tools he has left and an older wheelchair.

If you see any of the stolen items, call the Willard Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a statewide address Thursday evening on the growing...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers statewide address amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder
“We’re in the middle of a very serious epidemic, and the vaccine is a tool to help fight the...
Springfield health leaders, infectious disease experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
From businesses to events, you can get information and input on proper protocol during the...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Outreach Team provides COVID-19 protocols
Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled
Springfield Recycling Center warns not all wrapping paper is recyclable