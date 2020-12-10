SCROOGE STRIKES: Thieves steal SUV, motorcycle from disabled man in Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Police and Willard, Mo. are searching for thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a disabled man’s driveway.

Late last week, Mike Lockhart woke to find his SUV, car trailer, three-wheeled motorcycle, a wheelchair, and many of his mechanic tools stolen. He usually parks his blue 2004 GMC Yukon and trailer between his house and his neighbors. Lockhart says the hood of the SUV is held down with a ratchet strap and it’s missing the front bumper. It also featured hand controls inside, because he was born with no legs. The motorcycle was also specially built.

Friends say they are doing everything they can to assist Lockhart.

“When you’ve been violated that like that, you’re just infuriated, especially with someone who you know works so hard as Mike does,” said Mike McQuerter, friend. “And the things that were stolen are the things he uses to make and to support his family.”

For now, Lockhart is making do with some of the tools he has left and an older wheelchair.

If you see any of the stolen items, call the Willard Police Department.

