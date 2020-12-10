Advertisement

US Senate unanimously passes Sen. Hawley’s Duck Boat safety bill

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KY3) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation Thursday aimed to improve the safety of duck boats following the 2018 tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

The legislation comes nearly two and half years since a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake capsized during a storm, sinking and killing 17 people on board. The boat had 31 people on board and sank in stormy weather near Branson, Missouri.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor Thursday regarding the Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act and its passage.

The bill is also sponsored by Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. It would require operators to check conditions with the National Weather Service among other safety requirements.

According to a news release last month from Blunt’s Office, the legislation would authorize previously-outlined National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations, including commonsense provisions to require the use of life jackets and equipping all operating duck boats to be more buoyant in the case of emergency flooding.

In April, The National Transportation Safety Board released the findings of its investigation into the sinking of the Ride the Ducks vessel.

The NTSB repeated criticism of the Coast Guard it, saying the agency had ignored its recommendations to improve the boats since a duck boat accident in Arkansas killed 13 people in 1999. The board said it has repeatedly urged the Coast Guard to require the boats be upgraded to stay afloat when flooded, and to remove barriers to escape, such as canopies.

THE LATEST: Criminal charges could still be filed against Ride the Ducks Branson employees

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Judge sentences man to life in prison in death of Buffalo, Mo. child
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a statewide address Thursday evening on the growing...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers statewide address amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Rain returns to the Ozarks on Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Friday Then Much Colder
“We’re in the middle of a very serious epidemic, and the vaccine is a tool to help fight the...
Springfield health leaders, infectious disease experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
From businesses to events, you can get information and input on proper protocol during the...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Outreach Team provides COVID-19 protocols
Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled
Springfield Recycling Center warns not all wrapping paper is recyclable