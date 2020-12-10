Willard, Mo. Police Chief addresses 2 arrests in California connected to double homicide

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 27 days after a Willard couple was shot and killed outside their home, the Willard Police Chief said he is confident that the primary parties involved in the crime will now be held accountable.

Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul were found at their home in Willard back in the middle of November. Chute’s 4-year-old child was also found alone inside the home.

Four people face charges in this case. Duncan Bogle is the suspected shooter, while Theresa Cox is suspected of planning the crimes. United States Marshals arrested Bogle and his partner Cox in San Francisco, California this week. Cox is the ex-wife of Alex Chute.

“There’s a heavy, heavy weight that any agency would feel when it comes to a case like this,” Willard Police Chief Tom McClain said. “That’s what makes this day all the more satisfying.”

Bogle and Cox each face murder charges.

McClain said he was very grateful for all the efforts made by his officers, state highway patrol, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and even the community.

“Together we were able to get it done,” McClain said. “I’m very thankful.”

McClain said the case has been one of the most serious he has dealt with since he started as the chief back in 1993.

“I was tasked with calling mom and dad and telling them about Alexander and telling them about Brianna,” he said. “There was a definite and obvious unease that I felt myself until we’ve got the primary players where they belong in custody.”

Alex Chute’s mother Lisa Pini said the news came with a lot of patience and waiting.

“Ever since the first arrest happened you know we’ve all been kind of heightened and waiting to hear more,” Pini said. “We were told be patient, be patient. You know you kind of run out of patience after a while.”

She said the family felt quite a bit of consolation when they learned of the most recent arrests in California.

“The call came Tuesday on what had happened and it was like a sigh of relief,” she said. “There was some definite relief there.”

Court documents show Cox and Bogle had been texting for several days about plans involving Chute.

The night before the homicide, Bogle texted her, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.”

Records show the day of the crime Bogle called a friend saying he did not want to kill anyone. He previously told the friend Cox was pressuring him to kill her ex.

Bogle, Cox and Matthew Plumb, who also faces murder charges in the case, worked a late shift at a Springfield Pizza Hut the night of the incident. Court documents show Plumb admitted to helping create an alibi for Cox during the shift and helped report the gun as stolen. Plumb also admitted to hiding the gun for Bogle at a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm. The next day employees reported the store was a mess and had not been cleaned. Records also state that employees say Cox and Bogle had both dyed their hair the next day.

According to court documents, Bogle told his friend the next day, “sometimes some people have to die.”

Pini said her family is grateful for the countless efforts Willard Police and other law enforcement agencies put into this case.

“We don’t know where would be right now without them so our gratitude runs very deep for all the law enforcement personnel,” she said.

Pini and other family wait anxiously for Cox and Bogle to be brought back into the state. She said she wants to see the charges stick and see justice served.

“We want to face them,” Pini said. “We want to look them in the eye and say why?”

Pini said she and other family still have questions, including questions about what the pair were planning to do in California.

Chief McClain said he does not currently have an accurate timeline on when Cox and Bogle will be brought back in the state, but he said it could possibly be within the next few weeks.

