A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is not in itself a rare event, but what is rare is the conjunction is occurring right around Christmas. This will be the closest they have been in conjunction in years.

Their close proximity, brightness, and positioning in the sky, gives this phenomenon the nickname “Christmas Star”.

Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction (EarthSky)

Dr. Gregory Ojakangas, an associate professor of physics for Drury University, and previous NASA consultant, said astronomers believe this conjunction was the Christmas Star from the very first Christmas.

“Ancient Babylonian and Hebrew astronomers said that when Jupiter and Saturn would come together in conjunction, when they would come together in the constellation Pisces, which is the house of Hebrew, then that would mark the advent of the Messiah,” Dr. Ojakangas said.

Dr. Ojakangas said what also made the first Christmas Star so rare, was that it occurred at the Helical rise, the time of the morning star.

The Christmas Star this year will look a little different, but will still contain the conjunction of these two planets.

“There’s an adventure waiting for you every night when you look at the sky,” Dr. Ojakangas said.

After a year filled with so much difficulty, this Christmas Star provides the hope we need.

George Lantz, an Astrophotographer, said, “I think this is going to be the blessing we need, this is going to be a rare, unique, fun activity for the family.”

Conjunctions occur when, to an observer on Earth, planets appear to cross paths in the sky.

“Looking out at the planets, we’re all in the same flat plane. They are all going around the sun at their different rates, and occasionally one will pass another one,” Dr. Ojakangas said.

During this conjunction, Jupiter and Saturn will be a tenth of a degree apart. The peak of the conjunction will be on Monday, December 21, which is also the Winter Solstice.

“They’ll actually look like a single star to the unaided eye,” Lantz said.

Jupiter and Saturn conjunctions happen every 20 years. This event is rare because it is happening right around Christmas, and it will the closest the planets have been in 800 years.

“It’s going to be a beautiful sight, visible to the southwest shortly after sunset,” Dr. Ojakangas said.

You can capture images of it with your smartphone if you use the long exposure setting.

“Any place far from city lights, ideally. If you can’t get out of the city you’ll be able to see it in the city because Jupiter and Saturn are quite bright,” Dr. Ojakangas said.

Viewing of the conjunction will be dependent upon cloud cover and weather conditions. You can view the planets this month on any clear night, with the full conjunction happening on December 21.

If you have a pair of binoculars or a telescope, you will be able to see both planets through the lens.

