Alan Jackson concert, planned for February in Springfield, postponed until August 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Country music icon Alan Jackson has postponed a concert planned in Springfield amid the pandemic.

The show, originally scheduled for February 5, 2021, has now been postponed to August 28, 2021, according to an email from the JQH Arena.

All previously-purchased tickets for this concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in August 2021. The show had previously been moved from June 2020 to February 2021.

“The date change is an unfortunate result of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Organizers understand the need to respect and honor all local and state health guidelines, and also have the utmost concern for the health and well-being of all attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show. Those considerations necessitate the date change,” said JQH Arena in a statement.

Jackson has recorded 16 studio albums and is one of the best-selling country music artists of all-time.

