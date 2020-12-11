Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

