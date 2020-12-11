Advertisement

Commission approves Missouri black bear hunting proposal; hunt could happen as soon as October 2021

(Michigan DNR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Conservation Commission approved a proposal Friday that could allow people to hunt black bears in the state.

The commission finalized framework and regulations for the hunting season at its Dec. 11 open meeting in Jefferson City. The approval means Missouri could hold a black bear hunting season as soon as October 2021, but hunting would be limited in the southern Missouri areas and only to Missouri residents.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the next step to organize Missouri’s first bear season involves MDC officials presenting recommendations to the commission next spring for a potential initial permit quota and harvest quota.

If quotas are set, Missouri residents could apply for a hunt as soon as May 2021.

The Missouri Conservation Commission had asked for public input on the proposal for a period of time in October and November. More than 2,000 comments were against the proposal, while nearly 100 showed support, according to a news release from the Humane Society of the United States.

Per the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene County deputy struck by driver in pursuit identified; listed in serious, but stable condition
Snow is possible Sunday for the south half of the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Ends this Evening
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,900 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,700+ cases
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday...
Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville

Latest News

While many restaurants are closed Christmas Day, a handful are open Christmas Eve. Owners are...
Springfield, Nixa restaurants unsure of holiday crowds amid pandemic
Braden Mitchell, 16, disappeared December 10 around 11:30 p.m.
Police searching for missing Ozark, Mo. teenager
Greene County Sheriff's deputy injured in chase
Witness recounts chase that injured Greene County Sheriff’s deputy
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene County deputy struck by driver in pursuit identified; listed in serious, but stable condition
Missouri health director: Vaccinations could start Wednesday-Thursday of next week