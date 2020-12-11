Commission approves Missouri black bear hunting proposal; hunt could happen as soon as October 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Conservation Commission approved a proposal Friday that could allow people to hunt black bears in the state.

The commission finalized framework and regulations for the hunting season at its Dec. 11 open meeting in Jefferson City. The approval means Missouri could hold a black bear hunting season as soon as October 2021, but hunting would be limited in the southern Missouri areas and only to Missouri residents.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the next step to organize Missouri’s first bear season involves MDC officials presenting recommendations to the commission next spring for a potential initial permit quota and harvest quota.

If quotas are set, Missouri residents could apply for a hunt as soon as May 2021.

The Missouri Conservation Commission had asked for public input on the proposal for a period of time in October and November. More than 2,000 comments were against the proposal, while nearly 100 showed support, according to a news release from the Humane Society of the United States.

Per the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.