Advertisement

Crews fight to stop fire at Mark Twain National Forest

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Since early Thursday morning, wildland firefighters for the Mark Twain National Forest have been battling what they are calling the Willie Fire, spreading across the Glade Top Trail.

”An estimated acreage right now is about 2,000 acres,” said Mark Twain National Forest District Forest Ranger, Cody Lunsford.

District forest ranger Cody Lunsford said while the cause of the forest fire is unknown this weather makes it easier to spread.

”Dryer fuels. Today we didn’t have the high winds so it wasn’t really a wind driven fire. Humidity were low and fields were drying out since the last rain.”

Lunsford said crews used back burning operations to contain the fire from the roads and trails.

“The back burnings are lit by the crews with drip torches off the roads and trails. They back off the roads consuming the fuel between the main fire front and and those trails. Then consumes all the fuels so the fire is contained and can’t get out,” said Lunsford.

He said crews will likely spend a few more days containing the flames and putting out hot spots.”

“No life is in danger. No private property is threatened, no structure. This is just want happens in a fire adapted ecosystem,” said Lunsford.

Lunsford said the forest fire benefits the ecosystem.

”The fire you’re seeing here will benefit the forest. We’re consuming a lot of heavies and slash in the area from cedars work we’ve done in the past. It’s consuming some of that up. By next spring it will be pretty and green and you won’t even know a fire happened,” said Lunsford.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19
Periods of rain today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain through this evening
Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Willard, Mo. Police Chief addresses 2 arrests in California connected to double homicide
Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files new murder charges against 2 more in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

Latest News

A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. to receive $800K grant for PPE, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing
Alan Jackson concert, planned for February in Springfield, postponed until August 2021
Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday...
Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville
Missouri bills seek to protect drivers from criminal penalties if they hit protesters