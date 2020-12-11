Crews fight to stop fire at Mark Twain National Forest

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Since early Thursday morning, wildland firefighters for the Mark Twain National Forest have been battling what they are calling the Willie Fire, spreading across the Glade Top Trail.

”An estimated acreage right now is about 2,000 acres,” said Mark Twain National Forest District Forest Ranger, Cody Lunsford.

District forest ranger Cody Lunsford said while the cause of the forest fire is unknown this weather makes it easier to spread.

”Dryer fuels. Today we didn’t have the high winds so it wasn’t really a wind driven fire. Humidity were low and fields were drying out since the last rain.”

Lunsford said crews used back burning operations to contain the fire from the roads and trails.

“The back burnings are lit by the crews with drip torches off the roads and trails. They back off the roads consuming the fuel between the main fire front and and those trails. Then consumes all the fuels so the fire is contained and can’t get out,” said Lunsford.

He said crews will likely spend a few more days containing the flames and putting out hot spots.”

“No life is in danger. No private property is threatened, no structure. This is just want happens in a fire adapted ecosystem,” said Lunsford.

Lunsford said the forest fire benefits the ecosystem.

”The fire you’re seeing here will benefit the forest. We’re consuming a lot of heavies and slash in the area from cedars work we’ve done in the past. It’s consuming some of that up. By next spring it will be pretty and green and you won’t even know a fire happened,” said Lunsford.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.