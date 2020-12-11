Advertisement

Expect an increase of law enforcement on the roads starting this weekend until after Christmas

There were 51 people killed and 261 seriously injured in Crashes on Missouri roads between Dec. 10, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants you to drive sober during the holiday season. Their latest campaign will have law enforcement targeting impaired drivers starting this weekend.

Twelve of the fatalities and 40 of those injuries involved an impaired driver.

MoDOT wants to cut down on those numbers this year. This statewide effort asks drivers to have a plan before they start drinking and if they can’t find a driver, try a driving service.

“Uber and Lyft are always having those little coupon codes that you can enter in to maybe get five dollars off a ride,” said Cynthia Dunnaway, a District Traffic Engineer for MoDOT. “So look for those and share a ride with those you’re going with and that can really make it affordable.”

The campaign officially starts this Sunday. For more information click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

