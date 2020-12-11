Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday to celebrate and remember him on his 21st birthday.

Jacob Alexander Davis, who died in the crash on his way to work, is being remembered with a special cross.

One of Jacob’s bosses asked his parents if they could build a cross for him. They wanted to do something special to express their love. His parents invited us to witness it and share Jacob’s story.

Jacob had two jobs, working for Chase Erectors and Scott’s Mobile Welding. Both of his bosses, plus a past employer and many other small businesses and friends came together in the effort to build and put up a 24-foot high cross.

People at Jacob’s funeral signed the cross and welders welded over every initial. They had it powder-coated to preserve it, and it has a space where his parents can place Jacob’s remains.

It sits on the hill where he planned to build a house one day, and it will have solar powered lights. So his parents can see it from their home day and night.

“This has put me in the blackest night you can imagine, and these people have given me a light,” said Jacob’s mother Marla Davis. I would never ask anybody to put my themselves in my position. I don’t say that to people. I don’t even want to think that. But I would like everybody to think about how it would feel to see so many people love your child the way that you love your child.”

There have been dozens of people here all morning, and even more plan to gather this afternoon to celebrate Jacob’s 21st birthday.

