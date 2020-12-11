Long-term healthcare facilities in Bolivar prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Long-term health care facilities are included in the first phase of the COVID-19 distribution plan, and some may be getting vaccines as soon as Monday.

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar has seven long-term care facilities with a total of 500 long-term care residents. Citizen Memorial Hospital’s Administrative Director of Long-Term Care, Tim Francka, says the first round of vaccines was pre-determined to be distributed to urban areas first.

“Most rural areas are going to be getting the Moderna vaccine,” Francka says. “Most of the urban areas will be getting the Pzifer. The first ten distributions will be from Pzifer, and then Moderna will be probably in the second week, so we will be in that grouping of facilities that will get that.”

Francka says the state hasn’t released the official consent form yet but CMH is starting to contact residents and families on if they’ll want to receive the vaccine.

”The ones that we’ve talked to thus far are very excited about getting that and want to get that as soon as possible.”

Citizen Memorial Hospital’s System Director of Pharmacy, Mariah Hollabaugh, says the FDA will be reviewing the Moderna product on December 17th and CMH hopes it gets the shipment as early as the week of December 20.

CMH plans to vaccinate everyone within 10 days of getting its shipment.

”We will be screening both immunizers and recipients of the vaccine that day for COVID-like symptoms so that we don’t have any outbreaks due to the vaccination events themselves,” Hollabaugh says.

Hollabaugh says there are different storage requirements for each vaccine. Moderna is better suited for smaller rural facilities to store. She says the state gave long-term care facilities options to partner with CVS or Walgreens or use their own pharmacy to vaccinate residents. CMH will be using its own.

”We’re able to accommodate for residents that may be admitted after our initial vaccination events and make sure that those follow-up doses happen timely for all patients and employees,” Hollabaugh says.

Francka says there are 14 long-term health care facilities in the state have still not decided which pharmacy to use to vaccinate its residents.

