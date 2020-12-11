Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs $1.27 billion supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a supplemental budget bill, which will push through $1.27 billion in additional CARES Act funds available to the state.

The Missouri General Assembly passed HB 14 during a special session on a supplemental budget.

Gov. Parson announced the special session in October to provide access to additional federal funding, including funding under the CARES Act.

The supplemental budget is intended to offer additional resources in response to the pandemic. It contains funding for several programs and services, including the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants and child support payments.

“I want to thank Senator Dan Hegeman and Representative Cody Smith for their leadership as well as all of our legislators for their work to get this done during special session,” Gov. Parson said. “COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, but we are already making great progress. This additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond, recover, and move Missouri forward.”

Previous versions of the bill called for $75 million in funding to the Missouri Department of Education for student nutrition programs in Missouri schools.

