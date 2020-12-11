Missouri health director: Vaccinations could start Wednesday-Thursday of next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Get ready. It’s almost here.

The moment so many have been waiting for is about to arrive: A vaccine to fight COVID-19 is almost on the market.

“It’s almost like the Manhattan Project or putting a man on the moon,” said Dr. Randall Williams, the Missouri Director of Health and Senior Services. “It’s required that degree of sophistication in just a year.”

The FDA officially approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use late Friday night. If all goes as expected?

“It could be in Missouri by Monday and I think you’d see people vaccinated in Missouri on Wednesday,” Williams said while also mentioning Thursday depending on the FDA’s timing. “The Moderna vaccine will come the following week.”

Missouri expects to receive an additional 63,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which also still requires federal clearance, that week of December 20th.

The first vaccines are going towards the front-line health care workers and long term health care facility residents and staff. Employees from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will be largely responsible for administering the vaccines at long-term care facilities under a federal agreement.

“While people in long term care facilities make up four percent of the cases they make up 43 percent of the mortality,” Williams pointed out.

Williams said Phase 1B which includes high-risk patients and essential workers should be starting by the end of January.

As for the rest of us?

“Mid-April,” he said of a starting date for the general population. “I’ve been saying that anybody who wants to get a vaccine should be able to get it by August and at the White House (where Williams visited on Tuesday) they said June.”

Missouri expects to receive more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by around Christmas and Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Friday that Missouri could receive an initial shipment of 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccines will go straight from the manufacturer to those administering it without passing through state custody, though the state is responsible for determining how many doses go to each site.

The COVID-19 vaccine can have side effects.

“Little bit of fever, little of fatigue and maybe soreness in your arm (where you got the shot),” Williams said.

It will not be available to pregnant women or children under 18.

“The only reason we’re not offering it to pregnant women is because they weren’t studied,” Williams said. “Same thing with children under 18.”

There have also been some allergic reactions reported in Great Britain.

“To put it in a syringe and deliver it you have to put it in an inert substance and that’s where the allergic reaction appears to be coming from,” Williams explained. “It’s not even the vaccine itself. It’s what it’s transferred in.”

But Williams said the vaccine is safe overall and heading our way soon.

“We will have two million doses of the vaccine in Missouri by the end of February,” he said.

Whether a site receives the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will depend largely on its capabilities to store and distribute the vaccines. The Pfizer vaccines must be delivered in allotments of at least 975 doses, stored at -90 degrees, administered within 10 days of arrival and within 6 hours of opening a vial, which contains multiple doses. The Moderna vaccine can be delivered in allotments of as few as 100 doses and stored at -4 degrees.

Both vaccines require recipients to receive a second dose to be most effective, 21 days later for the Pfizer vaccine, and 28 days later for the Moderna vaccine.

Missouri has no statewide mask mandate but Williams cautioned that people will need to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing through most of the summer.

The vaccines offer hope for the future, but the present remains concerning. Missouri reported another 31 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 4,481 since the pandemic began. The state has cited 226 deaths this month alone.

Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard also reported 3,900 new confirmed cases, bringing the pandemic total to 338,604. Hospital in-patient bed capacity remains low, at 20%, and intensive care unit bed space is at 16%.

